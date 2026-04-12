Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 64.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 737.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMO. Zacks Research raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.7%

IMO opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

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