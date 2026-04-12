Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,985 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $21,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 326,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,698.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,894 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $19,962.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 445 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $4,605.75.

On Monday, April 6th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,470 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $15,493.80.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 659 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $6,866.78.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,325 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $14,058.25.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,832 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $19,107.76.

On Monday, March 30th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,252 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $22,677.64.

On Friday, March 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,698 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $17,013.96.

On Thursday, March 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,152 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $11,784.96.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,035 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $10,805.40.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ VINP opened at $10.70 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $685.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is 111.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VINP has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Key Vinci Compass Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — the company will report Q1 2026 results and host a conference call after market close on Monday, May 11; a beat or constructive guidance could reverse recent weakness. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Results Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — the company will report Q1 2026 results and host a conference call after market close on Monday, May 11; a beat or constructive guidance could reverse recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales under Rule 10b5‑1 — several insiders (Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro and Fernando Lovisotto) executed pre‑arranged sales on Apr 8–9: Bruno ~15,812 shares, Fernando ~10,778 shares and the CFO ~3,879 shares. Each reduced positions by <1% and trades were 10b5‑1, which mutes negative signaling but adds short‑term float. SEC filings: Insider Sales

Insider sales under Rule 10b5‑1 — several insiders (Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro and Fernando Lovisotto) executed pre‑arranged sales on Apr 8–9: Bruno ~15,812 shares, Fernando ~10,778 shares and the CFO ~3,879 shares. Each reduced positions by <1% and trades were 10b5‑1, which mutes negative signaling but adds short‑term float. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional holdings mixed — several funds have added small positions while overall institutional ownership is ~34%, suggesting limited but notable institutional interest. MarketBeat: VINP profile

Institutional holdings mixed — several funds have added small positions while overall institutional ownership is ~34%, suggesting limited but notable institutional interest. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals disappointed — VINP reported Q4 (Mar quarter) EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.19M vs. $51.84M est., highlighting execution risk ahead of the May print. MarketBeat: Recent Results

Recent fundamentals disappointed — VINP reported Q4 (Mar quarter) EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue of $47.19M vs. $51.84M est., highlighting execution risk ahead of the May print. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest rose in March to 130,295 shares (up 24.4% vs. Mar 15), implying increased bearish positioning (short-interest ratio ~1.6 days). This can amplify downside pressure into catalysts. MarketBeat: Short Interest Data

Rising short interest — short interest rose in March to 130,295 shares (up 24.4% vs. Mar 15), implying increased bearish positioning (short-interest ratio ~1.6 days). This can amplify downside pressure into catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Dividend vs. sustainability — the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (annualized $0.68, ~6.4% yield), attractive to income investors, but payout ratio is ~111% which raises questions on sustainability if earnings slip. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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