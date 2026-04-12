Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $3.99 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 190,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,118,000 after buying an additional 3,678,530 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 6,087,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,752 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,363,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,321,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,160,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 925,785 shares during the period.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

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