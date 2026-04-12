Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 94,103 Shares of Equinor ASA $EQNR

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,103 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $730,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 30.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,759,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1,437.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 38,151.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 510,461 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equinor ASA from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.61.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $39.03 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company had revenue of $25.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) is a Norway-based integrated energy company headquartered in Stavanger. Historically established as Statoil in the 1970s to develop Norway’s petroleum resources, the company changed its name to Equinor in 2018 to reflect a strategic shift toward a broader energy portfolio. Equinor’s operations span the full upstream value chain, including exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, alongside trading and marketing activities that support its global commercial operations.

In recent years Equinor has pursued a transition strategy that combines continued development of conventional oil and gas resources with growing investments in low‑carbon energy.

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