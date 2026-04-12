Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Purchased by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 330.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $369,943,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $194,616,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 555,759 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

ALNY stock opened at $322.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.54 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 188.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $1,008,778.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $19,346,441 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.