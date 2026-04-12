Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,815 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.67% of Cameco worth $265,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.74 and a beta of 1.02. Cameco Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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