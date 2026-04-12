Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $282.05 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,157 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.38% of Emerson Electric worth $282,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $143.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $95.31 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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