Inv Vk Mun Opp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VMO)

Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Trading Down 0.1%

VMO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $10.10.

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About Inv Vk Mun Opp

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Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE: VMO), known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

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