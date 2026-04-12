Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) Short Interest Up 2,156.5% in March

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,038 shares, an increase of 2,156.5% from the March 15th total of 46 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter.

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Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCBD stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation. FCBD was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

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