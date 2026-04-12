MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.88.

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MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

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MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

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