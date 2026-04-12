Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.3889.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, January 30th.
Read Our Latest Report on Celestica
Celestica Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Celestica
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
Further Reading
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