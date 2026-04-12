Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.3889.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:CLS opened at $350.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.18.

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $301,938.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,894,084.70. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

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Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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