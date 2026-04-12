Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $290.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.1944.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s strong Q1 revenue and reported surge in chip orders is being read as a leading indicator for AI silicon demand — a direct tailwind for AMD’s EPYC/GPU server exposure. Read More.

TSMC’s strong Q1 revenue and reported surge in chip orders is being read as a leading indicator for AI silicon demand — a direct tailwind for AMD’s EPYC/GPU server exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector AI rally: coverage shows investors rotating into multiple AI‑compute suppliers (including AMD) as the AI infrastructure narrative broadens beyond a single winner, supporting near‑term momentum. Read More.

Sector AI rally: coverage shows investors rotating into multiple AI‑compute suppliers (including AMD) as the AI infrastructure narrative broadens beyond a single winner, supporting near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and bank support: Bank of America and other shops are highlighting AMD as a top AI‑compute buy, and select boutiques have raised targets — this endorsement helps fuel demand from institutional and retail buyers. Read More.

Analyst and bank support: Bank of America and other shops are highlighting AMD as a top AI‑compute buy, and select boutiques have raised targets — this endorsement helps fuel demand from institutional and retail buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional positioning: filings show large holders adding or maintaining big stakes (Vanguard, State Street, etc.), which supports price stability and upside momentum. Read More.

Institutional positioning: filings show large holders adding or maintaining big stakes (Vanguard, State Street, etc.), which supports price stability and upside momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings (May 5) — a concrete catalyst that could reinforce the rally if data‑center revenue surprises, or trigger volatility if guidance disappoints. Read More.

Upcoming earnings (May 5) — a concrete catalyst that could reinforce the rally if data‑center revenue surprises, or trigger volatility if guidance disappoints. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: some outlets flag a rich forward P/E, prompting discussion about how much growth is already priced in — this creates mixed investor opinions on further near‑term upside. Read More.

Valuation debate: some outlets flag a rich forward P/E, prompting discussion about how much growth is already priced in — this creates mixed investor opinions on further near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and high‑profile selling: executive sales (e.g., Mark Papermaster via a 10b5‑1 plan) and reports of large manager sell‑downs can create headline pressure despite being routine or planned. Read More. Read More.

Insider and high‑profile selling: executive sales (e.g., Mark Papermaster via a 10b5‑1 plan) and reports of large manager sell‑downs can create headline pressure despite being routine or planned. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Structural competition risk: analysis noting hyperscalers’ shift toward Arm/custom silicon remains a longer‑term headwind for x86‑dependent suppliers if cloud providers accelerate proprietary designs. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $245.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.38. The firm has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,308. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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