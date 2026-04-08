Signaturefd LLC Sells 25,007 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.