Savvy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JAAA opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $50.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1934 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

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