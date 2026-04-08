Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 3,517 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Corning by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 156,843 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,355,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $162.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. This trade represents a 81.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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