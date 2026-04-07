Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

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Trimble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. Trimble has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,518.65. The trade was a 27.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

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Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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