StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

SNEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

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StoneX Group Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 40,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 854,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,723,168.65. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 8,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $1,013,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,380.48. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 120,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,983,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,628,000 after acquiring an additional 294,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc (NASDAQ: SNEX) is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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