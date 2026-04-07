Roots (RROTF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect Roots to post earnings of $0.3009 per share and revenue of $94.6720 million for the quarter.

Roots Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RROTF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

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Roots Company Profile

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Roots Corporation is a Canadian apparel and lifestyle brand known for its premium casual wear, leather goods and accessories. Founded in 1973 by Michael Budman and Don Green, the company built its reputation on high-quality craftsmanship and understated design. Over time, Roots has expanded its product offerings to include clothing for men, women and youth, as well as footwear, leather handbags, travel bags and small leather accessories such as wallets and belts.

Operating a vertically integrated model, Roots oversees design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution to maintain control over quality and costs.

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