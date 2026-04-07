Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 45,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 21,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

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