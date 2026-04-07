Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 and last traded at GBX 33. 397,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 317,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.

Anexo Group Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of £32.34 million, a PE ratio of 333.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.48, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.93.

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

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