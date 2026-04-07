Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading 2.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. 81,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 146,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSI. Raymond James Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Gatekeeper Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatekeeper Systems to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.00.

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Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

About Gatekeeper Systems

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$140.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Free Report)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

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