DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €54.60 and last traded at €55.40. 132,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.60.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 975.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.61.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments. Within private equity, the firm specializes in co-investment, emerging markets, small and medium-sized companies, direct buyout, secondaries PE markets and structured capital solutions to private equity firms.

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