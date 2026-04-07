Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.1446. Approximately 671,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Liberty Health Sciences Stock Down 2.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.70.

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Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile

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Liberty Health Sciences, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol LHSIF, is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company headquartered in Florida. The company holds state‐issued Medical Marijuana Treatment Center licenses that authorize cultivation, processing and retail operations within Florida’s regulated medical marijuana program. Its state‐of‐the‐art cultivation facilities feature controlled indoor and greenhouse environments designed to produce consistent, high‐quality flower and derivative products.

Liberty Health Sciences markets its products under the Sunshine Cannabis Co brand, offering a range of cannabis formulations that include dried flower, pre-rolled joints, concentrates, oils, capsules and topical preparations.

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