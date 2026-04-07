Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Putnam Mast Int (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 55,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 145,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Putnam Mast Int Trading Down 0.6%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

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Putnam Mast Int Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Mast Int

Putnam Mast Int Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Mast Int during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,792,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Balefire LLC raised its stake in Putnam Mast Int by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Mast Int in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

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Putnam Master International (NYSE:PIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio spanning developed and emerging markets, with a focus on identifying businesses offering strong growth potential, attractive valuations and sound corporate governance. Shares of PIM trade on the NYSE, providing investors with a fixed capital structure and the opportunity to gain exposure to global equity markets through a single vehicle.

The fund’s investment team, managed by Putnam Retail Management LP, conducts bottom-up fundamental analysis to select holdings across multiple industries and geographies.

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