Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 492.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2873 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

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