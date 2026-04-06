Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,751 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,516,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,577,000 after buying an additional 4,160,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,991,000 after buying an additional 4,059,150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,200,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 2,474,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,593 shares in the last quarter.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

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