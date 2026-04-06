Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in Intel by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its holdings in Intel by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 22,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 billion, a PE ratio of -629.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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