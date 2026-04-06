Western Financial Corp CA Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its position in Intel by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI grew its holdings in Intel by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 22,163 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. HBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc says Intel stands to benefit from ongoing shortages of central‑processing units and memory chips, a supply/demand dynamic that should support pricing and near‑term revenue for chipmakers. Intel Stock and Micron Climb. How Surging Chip Demand Is Set to Help Both.
- Positive Sentiment: Intel increased its strategic exposure to AI infrastructure by adding a fresh $15M investment in SambaNova — a move that signals deeper partnership in AI hardware/software and could accelerate Intel’s data‑center roadmap. (The same report also raised governance questions; see negative item.) Intel Deepens SambaNova Bet With Fresh $15 Million Investment, Raising Stake As CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s Startup Ties Spark Conflict Concerns: Report
- Positive Sentiment: Management moves on manufacturing — including repurchasing half of a key chip‑building facility and leaning into product wins like the new Panther Lake CPU — are being read as proof the turnaround is executing, supporting confidence in Intel’s long‑term capacity for AI chips. Why Intel Stock Is Up This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators note Intel’s balance sheet has improved materially, which reduces financial risk and gives management flexibility — a supportive backdrop but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Jim Cramer Notes “Intel’s Balance Sheet After Teetering for So Long Is Now Rock Solid”
- Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha highlights a niche tailwind — a reported helium supply disruption tied to geopolitical tensions — that could benefit U.S. chipmakers with domestic capacity (helium is used in some semiconductor processes). The effect is speculative and timing/scale are uncertain. Intel Set To Benefit From Helium Crisis In U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts warn the stock’s strong run may have already priced in much of Intel’s turnaround, creating upside risk that’s more muted unless fundamentals accelerate further; valuation/expectations are a possible near‑term headwind. Intel: The Turnaround Is Alive But The Stock Has Priced It In
- Negative Sentiment: Governance and conflict‑of‑interest questions surfaced after coverage of the SambaNova investment and CEO Lip‑Bu Tan’s ties to startups — which could draw regulatory/board scrutiny and create short‑term investor caution. Intel Deepens SambaNova Bet With Fresh $15 Million Investment, Raising Stake As CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s Startup Ties Spark Conflict Concerns: Report
Insider Activity at Intel
Intel Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 billion, a PE ratio of -629.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
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