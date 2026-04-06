SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

SXYAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SIKA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut SIKA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded SIKA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIKA in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

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SIKA Price Performance

SIKA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $16.32 on Friday. SIKA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73.

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Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

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