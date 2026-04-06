Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JBI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Janus International Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 108,809 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.