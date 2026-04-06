Bitcoin Stocks To Research – April 3rd

IREN, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” is a colloquial term for publicly traded companies whose business models, revenues, or balance-sheet holdings are closely tied to Bitcoin—examples include miners, firms that hold large amounts of BTC (e.g., treasury reserve companies), and crypto exchanges or service providers. These equities often move in correlation with Bitcoin’s price but are still corporate stocks subject to company-specific risks, management decisions, and regulatory exposure, so they are not the same as owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA
TeraWulf (WULF)
Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT
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