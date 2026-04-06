Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

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Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company’s core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC’s work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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