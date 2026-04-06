Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sinclair from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market cap of $931.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.03. Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 64.27% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sinclair’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is -59.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 22,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $296,230.30. Following the sale, the director owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,853.70. This trade represents a 47.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Friedman sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $222,313.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,820.35. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,385 shares of company stock worth $980,811. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,655,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,940,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 200,415 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 109.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Sinclair by 46.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 668,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sinclair

Here are the key news stories impacting Sinclair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sinclair paid its quarterly dividend ($0.25; annualized $1.00), implying a ~7.7% yield that supports demand from income-focused investors. This steady cash return can help buoy the share price even as operating results remain uneven. MarketBeat SBGI

Sinclair paid its quarterly dividend ($0.25; annualized $1.00), implying a ~7.7% yield that supports demand from income-focused investors. This steady cash return can help buoy the share price even as operating results remain uneven. Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus is roughly a “Hold” with a wide spread of opinions (two Buys, two Holds, two Sells reported), leaving near-term direction dependent on earnings/cash flow and potential M&A or cost actions. The stock trades below its 50- and 200-day averages, so technicals are neutral-to-cautious. Analyst Consensus

Broker consensus is roughly a “Hold” with a wide spread of opinions (two Buys, two Holds, two Sells reported), leaving near-term direction dependent on earnings/cash flow and potential M&A or cost actions. The stock trades below its 50- and 200-day averages, so technicals are neutral-to-cautious. Negative Sentiment: Director Daniel C. Keith sold roughly 42,000 SBGI shares across filings dated March 31–April 2 at an average price of $13.10, materially reducing his stake — a notable insider exit that can pressure sentiment and signal limited near-term insider confidence. InsiderTrades: Keith Sales

Director Daniel C. Keith sold roughly 42,000 SBGI shares across filings dated March 31–April 2 at an average price of $13.10, materially reducing his stake — a notable insider exit that can pressure sentiment and signal limited near-term insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $14.00 and moved to an “underweight” stance, removing upside expectations from a major sell-side voice and likely contributing to selling pressure from discretionary managers. JPMorgan Note

Sinclair Company Profile

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Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) is a media and entertainment company headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Founded in 1971 as a single UHF television station operator, Sinclair has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest owners of local television stations in the United States. Over its history, the company has pursued a diversified portfolio that includes both traditional broadcast assets and newer digital platforms.

At its core, Sinclair operates over 190 television stations affiliated with the major national broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, The CW and MyNetworkTV.

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