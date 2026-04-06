Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

PHVS opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -2.58. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 4,778,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,226,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,639,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,751,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in Pharvaris by 21.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 2,442,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Pharvaris by 26.5% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,341,000 after purchasing an additional 507,043 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

Further Reading

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