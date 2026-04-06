Wall Street Zen Downgrades Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Hold

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

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Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Progyny has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,894.60. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 256,078 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 715.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,484,000 after buying an additional 235,513 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 35.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 595,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 154,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 412,395 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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