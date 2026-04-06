Puregold Price Club (PGCMF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Puregold Price Club to post earnings of $0.0189 per share and revenue of $1.0032 billion for the quarter.

Puregold Price Club Price Performance

Shares of PGCMF opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70. Puregold Price Club has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

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About Puregold Price Club

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Puregold Price Club, Inc (OTCMKTS: PGCMF) is a leading full-service supermarket and membership warehouse retailer in the Philippines. Headquartered in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, the company operates a network of stores under the Puregold and Parco brands, catering to both household consumers and small business proprietors. Puregold’s retail format ranges from neighborhood supermarkets to large-scale membership clubs, emphasizing value pricing, broad product assortments and convenient locations.

The company’s core business activities include grocery retail, fresh food offerings, and non-food general merchandise.

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