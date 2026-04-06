Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $98.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.2778.
Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KTOS
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,295.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 252,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,975,475. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,893,804.47. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,699 shares of company stock worth $36,696,613. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 15,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large proposed defense budget — President Trump’s FY2027 request calls for a significant jump in defense spending, a macro tailwind for defense contractors with unmanned systems and C5ISR capabilities like Kratos. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms (BTIG, Cantor Fitzgerald, B. Riley, Citi, JonesTrading) have reiterated buys or raised targets, lifting the consensus price objective well above current levels and supporting longer-term upside expectations. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Strong institutional ownership and recent buys — Large funds (Geode, Morgan Stanley, First Trust, Invesco) hold material stakes and increased positions, which provides liquidity and steady demand but can also amplify volatility if they rebalance. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sales under 10b5-1 — Director William Hoglund (30,500 shares) and CFO Deanna Lund (5,000 shares) executed sales under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans; such planned disposals are less informative about company fundamentals but increase share supply. Read More. · Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling not flagged as 10b5-1 — Director/insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares (~1.9% of his stake) at ~ $69.59; while modest, repeated insider sales can concern investors when combined with technical weakness. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/near-term pressure — Coverage noting that KTOS has been declining since mid-January and “may have more room to go” highlights short-term downside risk despite positive fundamentals. Read More.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
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