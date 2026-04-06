Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $98.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.2778.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.81 and a beta of 1.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,295.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 252,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,975,475. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,893,804.47. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,699 shares of company stock worth $36,696,613. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 15,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large proposed defense budget — President Trump’s FY2027 request calls for a significant jump in defense spending, a macro tailwind for defense contractors with unmanned systems and C5ISR capabilities like Kratos. Read More.

Large proposed defense budget — President Trump’s FY2027 request calls for a significant jump in defense spending, a macro tailwind for defense contractors with unmanned systems and C5ISR capabilities like Kratos. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms (BTIG, Cantor Fitzgerald, B. Riley, Citi, JonesTrading) have reiterated buys or raised targets, lifting the consensus price objective well above current levels and supporting longer-term upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Multiple firms (BTIG, Cantor Fitzgerald, B. Riley, Citi, JonesTrading) have reiterated buys or raised targets, lifting the consensus price objective well above current levels and supporting longer-term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strong institutional ownership and recent buys — Large funds (Geode, Morgan Stanley, First Trust, Invesco) hold material stakes and increased positions, which provides liquidity and steady demand but can also amplify volatility if they rebalance. Read More.

Strong institutional ownership and recent buys — Large funds (Geode, Morgan Stanley, First Trust, Invesco) hold material stakes and increased positions, which provides liquidity and steady demand but can also amplify volatility if they rebalance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned insider sales under 10b5-1 — Director William Hoglund (30,500 shares) and CFO Deanna Lund (5,000 shares) executed sales under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans; such planned disposals are less informative about company fundamentals but increase share supply. Read More. · Read More.

Planned insider sales under 10b5-1 — Director William Hoglund (30,500 shares) and CFO Deanna Lund (5,000 shares) executed sales under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans; such planned disposals are less informative about company fundamentals but increase share supply. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider selling not flagged as 10b5-1 — Director/insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares (~1.9% of his stake) at ~ $69.59; while modest, repeated insider sales can concern investors when combined with technical weakness. Read More.

Additional insider selling not flagged as 10b5-1 — Director/insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares (~1.9% of his stake) at ~ $69.59; while modest, repeated insider sales can concern investors when combined with technical weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical/near-term pressure — Coverage noting that KTOS has been declining since mid-January and “may have more room to go” highlights short-term downside risk despite positive fundamentals. Read More.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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