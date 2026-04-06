HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HBT Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised HBT Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

HBT Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 257,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 87,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.56.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

HBT Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company’s operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank’s product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

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