Financial Survey: Amdocs (DOX) versus Its Rivals

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “IT Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Amdocs to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Amdocs pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 31.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amdocs has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

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Risk & Volatility

Amdocs has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs’ rivals have a beta of -7.73, indicating that their average stock price is 873% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.47% 20.19% 11.23% Amdocs Competitors -128.33% -7.64% 3.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amdocs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amdocs and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.53 billion $564.70 million 12.85 Amdocs Competitors $5.74 billion $429.69 million 94.32

Amdocs’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Amdocs. Amdocs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 2 3 0 2.60 Amdocs Competitors 548 2925 5709 231 2.60

Amdocs currently has a consensus target price of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.99%. As a group, “IT Services” companies have a potential upside of 49.87%. Given Amdocs’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amdocs has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amdocs beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

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