LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $51.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

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LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE LXP opened at $46.03 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.09.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 154.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,432,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 9,135,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,123 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $15,508,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,057,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,619,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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