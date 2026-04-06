Reviewing Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZKH Group and Viomi Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZKH Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Viomi Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

ZKH Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viomi Technology has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ZKH Group and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZKH Group -1.54% -4.64% -2.19% Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZKH Group and Viomi Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZKH Group $1.29 billion 0.38 -$19.98 million ($0.13) -23.40 Viomi Technology $347.23 million 0.21 $20.26 million ($0.21) -5.14

Viomi Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viomi Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viomi Technology beats ZKH Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZKH Group

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ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Viomi Technology

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Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

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