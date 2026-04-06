Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CON. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Concentra Group Holdings Parent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 553,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $539.08 million for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

(Get Free Report)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) is a Canada-based financial services holding company that specializes in serving Canadian credit unions and their members. Through its operating subsidiaries, the group provides wholesale funding, lending solutions and investment management services tailored to the unique needs of cooperative financial institutions. Concentra’s broad suite of offerings includes trust and custody services, mortgage investment products and equipment financing, all designed to support credit-union growth and stability.

In addition to wholesale funding and lending, Concentra Group Holdings Parent distributes life and general insurance products through affiliated insurance brokers and credit-union channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentra Group Holdings Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.