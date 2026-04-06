Wall Street Zen Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Strong-Buy

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

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Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tenable has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $35.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 3.61%.The company had revenue of $260.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 51,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable’s product suite is Nessus, one of the industry’s most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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