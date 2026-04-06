Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) to Hold

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHLR

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $0.92 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $301.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 11.86%.The company had revenue of $25.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant, operationally essential real estate in the United States. The company targets free-standing properties leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases, providing predictable income streams and capital preservation. Its portfolio spans a broad range of retail, service and light industrial properties, with an emphasis on assets where tenants are responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

The trust’s assets are primarily concentrated in consumer-oriented businesses such as discount retailers, quick-service restaurants and healthcare services, among others.

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