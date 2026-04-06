Wall Street Zen Upgrades iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) to “Hold”

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

IBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

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iBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIO opened at $1.98 on Friday. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Insider Transactions at iBio

In other iBio news, CFO Felipe Duran bought 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $50,166.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,667.48. This trade represents a 222.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of iBio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio in the fourth quarter worth $4,300,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $3,970,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter worth $3,770,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iBio by 10,440.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

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