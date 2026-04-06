Wall Street Zen Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to “Hold”

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

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Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Alan Waxman bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $831,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,150. The trade was a 9.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 545,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,150 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 673.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 604.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

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