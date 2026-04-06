Wall Street Zen Upgrades Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) to “Buy”

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Latham Group from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

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Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Research analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,299,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 622,327 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its position in Latham Group by 40.9% in the second quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Latham Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,318,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,600,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

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