American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

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American Resources Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources

NASDAQ AREC opened at $2.45 on Friday. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of American Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Resources by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a diversified energy and critical minerals company focused on reclaiming coal refuse and mining high‐quality steam and metallurgical coal. The firm employs a vertically integrated business model that encompasses raw material extraction, on‐site processing and product delivery, supplying coal to power generators, steel manufacturers and industrial users.

Operating primarily in the Central Appalachian region of the United States, American Resources holds mining leases and reclamation permits across multiple sites in Kentucky, West Virginia and Indiana.

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