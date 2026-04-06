Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 141,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 652,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after buying an additional 91,303 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 614,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period.

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Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDE opened at $38.15 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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