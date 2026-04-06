Unison Advisors LLC Invests $778,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,210 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 825.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 151.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,406 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Griffin Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.1%

WGO opened at $30.34 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

Further Reading

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