Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,565 Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $1,994,885.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,834,828.81. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Austen bought 3,960 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.87 per share, with a total value of $601,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,930.14. The trade was a 9.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,199 shares of company stock worth $3,009,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ARW opened at $145.96 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.84. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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